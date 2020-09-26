SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Price Up 17.6%

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s share price rose 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 86,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 633,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.01.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDE. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

