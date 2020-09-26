ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Trading Up 17.2%

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)’s stock price was up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 42,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 58,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

