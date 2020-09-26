Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 15.2% Higher

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) traded up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. 65,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 109,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Securities lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
