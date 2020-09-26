Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 15.2% Higher

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) traded up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. 65,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 109,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. National Securities lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

