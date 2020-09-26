Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading 14.6% Higher

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.76. 128,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 73,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

