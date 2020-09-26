Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 13.8%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares were up 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 780,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 741,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $164.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

