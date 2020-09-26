Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 14.1%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s share price was up 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 75,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 270,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

