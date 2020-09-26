Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 13.3%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.
About Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.