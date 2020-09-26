Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Trading Up 13.3%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

