Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 5,263,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 870,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $697,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $176,880.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.