Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 10.3%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 2,833,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,039,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 225,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

