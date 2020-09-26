SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 52,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 264,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,334 shares during the quarter. Weber Alan W owned approximately 4.21% of SilverSun Technologies worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

