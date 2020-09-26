Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.12. 382,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 370,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $491.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

