CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.46. 43,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 749,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

