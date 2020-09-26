Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares rose 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,727,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,235,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

