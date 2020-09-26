Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Shares Up 9.5%

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.66. 413,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 77,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company has a market cap of $60.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

In related news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, Director Michael Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 228,125 shares of company stock worth $912,500 in the last 90 days. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

