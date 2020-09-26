SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.79. 46,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 234,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SemiLEDs by 75,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

