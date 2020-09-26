Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Up 8.1%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70. 313,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 542,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.17.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

