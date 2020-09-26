Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Up 8.5%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $0.99. 4,800,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,496,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

