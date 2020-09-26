Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 87,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 138,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $959.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Secureworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

