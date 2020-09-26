Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 636,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 494,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 2,012.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 16.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 479,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

