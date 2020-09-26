China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Up 6.6%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 867,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,726,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

