Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 7.5%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. 31,580,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 19,127,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.