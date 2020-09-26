Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 386,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 299,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

CORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 135.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

