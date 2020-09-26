Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.38. 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 664,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

