Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 7.9%

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. 183,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 232,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $414.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 747.1% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 367.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,951,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

