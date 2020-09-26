Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 8.7%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 165,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 318,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communication by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

