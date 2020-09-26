OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34. 443,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 606,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,850.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

