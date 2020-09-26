Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 52,098,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 759% from the average daily volume of 6,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

