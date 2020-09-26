Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $732,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,229,000 after acquiring an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

