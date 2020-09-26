Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 51,025 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $577,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $521,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 278.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,724,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ORI stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

