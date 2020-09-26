Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of GMF opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

