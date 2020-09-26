Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $22.78 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

