Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,378.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

