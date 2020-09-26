Fmr LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,620,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,080,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.