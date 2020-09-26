Fmr LLC Buys 2,653 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of Forterra worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

