Fmr LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,103 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.31% of The Hackett Group worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

