Fmr LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,471,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 761,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.