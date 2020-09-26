Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 59.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 1,108,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

