Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,946 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.56% of Equillium worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

EQ opened at $5.75 on Friday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

