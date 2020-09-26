Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,741,727 MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,741,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.25% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of MSGE opened at $66.48 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

