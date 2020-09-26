Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 52.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

