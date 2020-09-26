Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 968.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $9.64 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

