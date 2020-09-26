Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in EQT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EQT by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 382,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EQT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

