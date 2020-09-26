Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

EWY stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

