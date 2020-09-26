Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $729,000 Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 14.1% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 44.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

