Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,223,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 2,403,845 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

