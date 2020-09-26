EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 76.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 126.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 327,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares during the period.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG).

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.