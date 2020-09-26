Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

