Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after buying an additional 3,048,271 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

