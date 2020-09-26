Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $137.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10.

