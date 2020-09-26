Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,073 Shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1,599.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

